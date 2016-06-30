Future launch three brand new kids magazines

Future plc announces the launch of three brand new magazines for kids: Minecraft Mayhem, Your Gaming Heroes, and Your Comic Heroes.

With the kids sector of the newsstand enjoying strong sales, and interest in gaming and superhero content at an all-time high, these new titles are perfectly positioned to offer fantastic content to a huge audience of 6-12 year-olds.

The launches take advantage of Future’s long-standing heritage and expertise in gaming and comics content. Future is the clear market-leader in the videogames magazine sector, and many of its experts have written for the new launches. Editor Daniella Lucas – previously of Future’s UK games website, Gamesradar.com – oversees each of the three-weekly magazines.

Minecraft Mayhem is an exciting new magazine about all things Minecraft. It’s packed with tips and tricks for creating amazing buildings in the game, as well as cheats, secrets and activities. Every issues features the YouTube megastars whose video advice online is watched by millions of fans worldwide, as well as three great free gifts. Issue one comes free with a YouTube Stars guidebook, a giant A2 double-sided poster, and amazing LEGO Marvel pop-out characters! Minecraft Mayhem comes out every three weeks, priced at £3.99.

Your Gaming Heroes is a brand new magazine covering the incredibly popular world of videogames, including mobile gaming for kids. Each issue gives readers all the latest gaming previews, game guides, cheats and secrets, as well as reviews, fun facts, and interviews with YouTube stars. Issue one comes free with a LEGO Marvel PS4 controller skin, a YouTube Stars guidebook, and a giant A2 double sided poster. Your Gaming Heroes comes out every three weeks, priced at £3.99.

Your Comic Heroes is a super new magazine packed with the world’s best comic stars, from film, TV, and comics. Each issue carries its own exclusive comic strip, as well as competitions for readers to create their own. Your Comic Heroes features everyone’s favourite superheroes and supervillains, offering fun facts and activities about each. Every issue comes packed with free gifts. Issue one has a Spiderman mask, superheroes guidebook, and a giant A2 double sided poster. Your Comic Heroes comes out every three weeks, priced at £3.99.

Matt Pierce, the magazine’s Editorial Director, says: “No-one does videogames magazines better than Future, and with Daniella at the helm, these are set to be fun, exciting mags for kids who are into gaming and superheroes. Each mag is packed with gifts and activities – and since we’re launching in time for the summer holidays, they’ll ensure parents get a well-earned break!”

Joseph McEvoy, MD Magazines, says, “Future opens a new chapter this Summer with the launch of three magazines for kids. Continuing our investment and commitment to innovation in our magazine division, and building on our passion for gaming and comic heroes.”