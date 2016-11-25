Continued growth in operating profits supported by strong cashflows and diversified revenues

On Wednesday 23 November, Future plc published its results for the year ended 30 September 2016.

Financial highlights

Operational highlights

Zillah Byng-Thorne, Future’s Chief Executive, said:

“Our strategy to create a leading global specialist media platform with data at its heart, monetised through diversified revenue streams, has delivered extremely positive results with Media division revenue growth of 14% year-on-year. We are also benefiting from the Group’s operational leverage.

“We focus on content that connects with our substantial and growing audience base and monetise their needs through increasingly diversified revenue streams, which include ecommerce, event sponsorship, digital advertising, licensing, content publishing, subscriptions, newstrade sales and event ticketing.

“We are also taking advantage of the fragmented print market and have substantially increased our scale and sector coverage with a number of acquisitions – most notably Imagine Publishing in October 2016. Imagine transforms the scale of the business and brings significant operational synergies and cash generation opportunities.”