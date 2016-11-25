UK technology enthusiasts to spend £425 each on Black Friday

Almost 60% of tech enthusiasts are planning to make a purchase this year on Black Friday, compared to only 34% who made a purchase last year.

Future carried out the research with 1,719 website and magazine readers based in the UK.

Those surveyed plan to spend £425 on average on Black Friday, up from an average of £278 spent in 2015, a 53% increase in anticipated spend.

Male respondents are willing to spend on average £434 whilst female respondents were slightly more conservative and plan to spend on average £336.

Claire Maclellan Managing Director of Media Services at Future plc, said:

“Black Friday is now the UK’s biggest shopping day of the year. For us, it’s no longer just a day: it’s a month.

“We have been seeing a general increase of deals behaviour in the run up to Black Friday. We’re the preferred publisher that retailers want to work with in tech, mobile, gaming and lifestyle, due to our expertise and objective buying advice.

“The fact that 98% of our tech readers are planning to buy products online shows how Black Friday has become the pre-eminent e-commerce event of the year.

“The biggest surprise of this research, however, was planned average spend. Our tech savvy readers are planning on a whopping £425 average this year, a 53% increase on last year.”

Elsewhere in the research, the top five most popular items that male respondents are planning to look for deals on Black Friday include: video games (48%) followed by PCs and laptops (34%), audio & hi-fi equipment (30%), clothes and footwear (29%) and cameras and photography accessories (29%).

For female respondents, the top five most popular items they are planning to look for deals on Black Friday include: video games (42%) followed by clothes and footwear (40%), home & garden products (30%), cameras and photography accessories (25%) and other products (22%).

Video games are at the top of the list for items that both male and female readers are planning to search for deals on. The two latest home games consoles, the PS4 Pro and Xbox One S have been released just in time for the start of the Christmas season, likely encouraging gaming enthusiasts to upgrade.

About the survey

Future carried out research on attitudes in the UK towards Black Friday using the ‘illuminate Panel’, a global community of around 4,000 Future website and magazine readers who take part in regular questionnaires.

1,719 respondents in the UK took part in the survey over a two week period from 28 October and 9 November.

The demographic of the respondents was

● Average age: 45

● 90% male, 10% female split

Full data tables see below:

Question 1

Are you planning to look for any special deals at this year’s Black Friday on November 25th?

Yes definitely 21%

Yes possibly 37%

No probably not 25%

No definitely not 11%

Don’t Know 6%

Question 2

And where will you shop for these Black Friday deals?

Online 73%

In store 1%

Both 25%

Not sure 1%

Question 3

What categories of products do you plan to look for deals in, on Black Friday?

Total

Video games 47%

Desktop or laptop computers 33%

Clothes and Footwear 30%

Audio & HiFi 29%

Cameras and photography accessories 29%

Tablet computer 27%

TVs 26%

Toys 25%

Gaming consoles 25%

Phones & accessories 23%

Other not listed 19%

Home & garden products 18%

Fitness technology (e.g. fitness trackers, bands) 15%

Don’t know 6%

Males:

Video games 48%

Desktop or laptop computers 34%

Audio & HiFi 30%

Clothes and Footwear 29%

Cameras and photography accessories 29%

Tablet computer 28%

TVs 27%

Toys 26%

Gaming consoles 26%

Phones & accessories 24%

Other not listed 18%

Home & garden products 17%

Fitness technology (e.g. fitness trackers, bands) 15%

Don’t know 6%

Females:

Video games 42%

Clothes and Footwear 40%

Home & garden products 30%

Cameras and photography accessories 25%

Other not listed 22%

Tablet computer 21%

Toys 20%

Audio & HiFi 19%

Fitness technology (e.g. fitness trackers, bands) 17%

TVs 16%

Desktop or laptop computers 16%

Phones & accessories 15%

Gaming consoles 13%

Don’t know 3%

Question 4

And approximately, how much do you plan to spend on these Black Friday purchases?

Total:

under £100 18%

£100-£299 32%

£300-£499 14%

£500-£999 10%

£1000-£4999 4%

£5000+ 0%

Don’t know 22%

Average £425

Males:

under £100 17%

£100-£299 32%

£300-£499 14%

£500-£999 11%

£1000-£4999 4%

£5000+ 0%

Don’t know 22%

Average £434

Females:

under £100 28%

£100-£299 30%

£300-£499 13%

£500-£999 6%

£1000-£4999 3%

£5000+ 0%

Don’t know 19%

Average £336

For press enquiries contact:

Jonathan Oakman

jonathan.oakman@futurenet.com

07415651850