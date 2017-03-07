Future has appointed Jason Kemp to its Executive Leadership Team as eCommerce & Trading Director

Jason will focus on Future’s merchandising strategy, improving funnel conversion and developing retail best practice. He will also work on promotions and deals alongside supporting the development of Future’s product roadmap.

A career retailer, Jason started as a graduate trainee for Marks & Spencer. After moving to a successful international retail consultancy, Jason has spent the last 13 years running his own consulting business working across both bricks and mortar and e​Commerce with some of the world’s largest brands and biggest retailers. He is proud to have included companies such as Zara, Nike, IKEA, EE and Walmart as his clients and for whom he built a reputation of delivering significant sales and bottom line growth. Over the last 5 years Jason has combined his consulting activities with conceiving and creating eCommerce technology start-ups.

Jason, Future’s eCommerce & Trading Director, commented:

“Future has been very successful in building an eCommerce proposition that generates £90m in retail sales.

I’m delighted to help capitalise on the trading opportunities in eCommerce by bringing a retail mindset and a data-driven customer centric approach, as well as working closely with the editorial teams to produce engaging and commercially valuable content.

In our mission to optimise eCommerce across the business, we want to think like a publisher but behave like a retailer.”

Zillah Byng-Thorne, Future Chief Executive, commented:

“This is a great step in our move to approach our strategy with an eCommerce mindset. We have some fantastic opportunities to extend trading relationships and increase product matching and Jason will help to coach and develop our teams across the business.

Jason will also support our Media Services value proposition alongside new brands and channels. With his wealth of eCommerce expertise, I’m thrilled to welcome Jason to the team.”