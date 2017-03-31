Future at Advertising Week

Data and the Customer Journey:
Understanding and Influencing Fast-changing Online Behaviour
On Thursday 23rd March, the Future team hosted a panel discussion as part of Advertising Week Europe 2017. Taking place in London on 20-24 March, Advertising Week saw the industry’s brightest minds come together to explore the latest in marketing, advertising, technology and entertainment.
The Future hosted session tackled one of the most debated topics in the industry today: online user data.
Key themes addressed:
- The value of data for brands, agencies and media owners
- How to use the right data to develop effective marketing strategies
- Media owners’ willingness to share 1st party data externally
- The role of connected home devices in the consumer journey
Panelists:
- Zillah Byng-Thorne – Chief Executive, Future plc
- Isabelle Baas – Managing Partner – Digital, Starcom MediaVest Group London
- Steven Woodgate – Surface & HoloLens Marketing Manager, Microsoft
- Marc Chacksfield – Global Managing Editor, TechRadar
Watch the full panel discussion below.
