Future at Advertising Week

Data and the Customer Journey:

Understanding and Influencing Fast-changing Online Behaviour

On Thursday 23rd March, the Future team hosted a panel discussion as part of Advertising Week Europe 2017. Taking place in London on 20-24 March, Advertising Week saw the industry’s brightest minds come together to explore the latest in marketing, advertising, technology and entertainment.

The Future hosted session tackled one of the most debated topics in the industry today: online user data.

Key themes addressed:

The value of data for brands, agencies and media owners

How to use the right data to develop effective marketing strategies

Media owners’ willingness to share 1st party data externally

The role of connected home devices in the consumer journey

Panelists:

Zillah Byng-Thorne – Chief Executive, Future plc

Isabelle Baas – Managing Partner – Digital, ‎Starcom MediaVest Group London

Steven Woodgate – Surface & HoloLens Marketing Manager, Microsoft

Marc Chacksfield – Global Managing Editor, TechRadar

Watch the full panel discussion below.