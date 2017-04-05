The Photography Show closed its doors on Tuesday 21st March for another year after welcoming over 30,000 of professional and enthusiast photographers across four action-packed days at the NEC, Birmingham.

Leading international manufacturers and retailers ended on a high, reporting positively and visitors were equally as inspired and impressed, firmly establishing the show as the UK event for anyone and everyone interested in photography.

In addition to all the insightly talks on offer, new imaging technology areas at the show also inspired visitors – the all-new VR & 360 Theatre, an enhanced Drone Zone and Video Theatre created an exciting buzz on the show floor for those looking to take the next step in their imaging journey.

Further highlights included the announcement of this year’s Outdoor Photographer of the Year, awarded to Stian Nisan for his windswept Arctic scene and Birmingham-based Emily Addis was crowned the winner of the 60 Seconds to Change Your Life competition, winning a package and training worth over £15,000, in association with Training by LUMIERE and Nikon UK.

Jonny Sullens, Head of Events at Future rounded up this year’s show saying: “The Photography Show 2017 has been a huge success and we’re thrilled to have been able to put on such a well-received event to support the imaging industry. We are so thankful that all the exhibitors put so much effort into their stands to make it a real showpiece for the market and a chance to inspire all the visitors whether they are a seasoned pro or a first time beginner.”