Future’s Tough Mudder challenge for SpecialEffect

On Saturday 29th April, 40 Future staff took part in Tough Mudder to raise money for SpecialEffect, a charity close to our hearts.

Tough Mudder is an endurance test spread over 10-12 miles featuring over 20 obstacles based in Fawley, Henley on Thames. Most of the team trained in advance and managed to finish the course in one piece (though slightly bruised).

All 40 members of staff, including Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne, completed the course, demonstrating unparalleled camaraderie throughout.

“It was an amazing experience and I was privileged to be part of it” says Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive “It was amazing to cross the line with everyone and a real sense of achievement.”

The Future team blew their £500 target out of the water, raising over £1000 so far.

One of Future’s core values is being part of the audience and their community, which is why the team chose SpecialEffect, who are using technology to help people with disabilities learn to play video games with accessible gaming equipment. By doing this, SpecialEffect are giving people the opportunity to the play games they’ve always wanted to, having a positive effect on their therapy, rehabilitation and confidence.

Impressive results all round and for such a worthy cause, well done Team Future!