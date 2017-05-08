Future strengthens Field Sports magazine portfolio with Airgun Shooter redesign

Future announces a comprehensive makeover of Airgun Shooter, its monthly field sports title for airgun enthusiasts.

The new-look magazine, which went on sale on 20 April, has been comprehensively reinvented from the ground up and will come with a free disc of video guides featuring leading shooting experts explaining key techniques live from the field.

This print and video-based offering is a completely unique proposition in the shooting market and demonstrates Future’s commitment to delivering a multi-channel content experience to its field sports audience.

Designed to appeal to both target shooting and hunting audiences, the all-new Airgun Shooter contains four key new sections for readers: the community-focused Zeroing In, which delivers the latest news plus stories from real shooters; Target Shooter, which brings readers a complete guide to the worlds of HFT and FT shooting; Airgun Answers, where experts solve reader queries; and Testing Station, a revamped reviews section offering readers the most rigorous tests around of the latest kit.

The redesign is the next stage of a significant investment in the Airgun Shooter brand, after the appointment of new Editor-in-Chief Mike Morton back in March, and follows hot on the heels of the 75th edition of the hugely popular YouTube broadcast The Airgun Show. Future plans a significant retail marketing push to bring the redesigned magazine to the attention of newsstand purchasers.

Future began publishing Airgun Shooter following its acquisition of Leamington Spa-based Blaze Publishing in May 2016. Future’s other leading field sports brands include Sporting Rifle, Clay Shooting and The Shooting Show.

Paul Newman, Editorial Director of Field Sports: “This relaunch is the next step towards our goal of creating an unrivalled, cross-platform content experience for airgunners. By pairing up video and print-based content in this way we have created a unique experience that we hope will appeal to airgun enthusiasts of all levels of ability, regardless of whether they lean towards target shooting or hunting.”

Aaron Asadi, Creative Director of Magazines: “Field Sports is a hugely important area for Future and the relaunch of Airgun Shooter shows we not only have big ambitions in this market, but also the in-house expertise to realise them.”

Mike Morton, Editor-in-Chief, Airgun Shooter: “Our slick, contemporary new look and in-depth practical guides will ensure that even experienced shooters will learn something from the new-look Airgun Shooter. I am hugely excited about building on this platform and continuing to grow our content offering.”