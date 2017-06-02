Future plc Re-launches TechRadar India

The international media group, Future plc, has announced that its multi-award winning technology website, Techradar.com, has re-launched in India in partnership with Times Internet India.

With a global monthly reach of 23.5 million*, TechRadar is the market-leading authority on consumer technology, delivering breaking news, expert opinion, in-depth reviews and easy to follow how-to guides.

This ground-breaking partnership sees Times Internet India combining forces with the global TechRadar network to take full advantage of Future’s innovative proprietary technology platform.

This includes implementing Future’s ‘Hawk’ eCommerce technology, which delivered more than £100m in sales for global retail partners in 2016, and was recently shortlisted for the Digital Innovation of the Year Award at the PPA 2017 Awards.

This trailblazing collaboration is expected to result in significant audience growth in the region, as well as further strengthening the TechRadar brand and extending its global reach.

Claire MacLellan, MD Media Services, Future plc says: “This is an incredibly exciting new venture for Future, and an excellent opportunity for us to share our knowledge and expertise with a wider audience. We are looking forward to working with Times Internet in India to help deliver TechRadar’s market-leading content and buying advice to an even wider global audience.”

TechRadar’s existing editorial team will work closely with the TechRadar India team to provide their audience with a blend of the best, globally-relevant, industry coverage and product reviews, alongside local news and insight specifically tailored to the region.

Read more on this exciting partnership here.

*Source: Google Analytics Q1 2017