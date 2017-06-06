A Triumphant Night for the Mobile Industry Awards

Future plc are delighted with the success of this year’s esteemed Mobile Industry Awards.

The highly-acclaimed event celebrates the best of the mobile industry, honouring innovation, modernisation and revolutionary thinking. The Awards brings together manufacturers, retailers, networks, distributors and dealers, as well as the industry’s most significant players including the Power 50 and leading brand representatives.

From the most talked-about new launches, pioneering tactics and state-of-the-art handsets, The Mobile Industry Awards has judged them all to find the best and honour them in an exciting night of glitz and glamour.

Alcatel kicked off the evening with an immersive VR experience inside their Boom Taxi, during the champagne reception at The Brewery in London.

MIA’s excellent host for the evening, England rugby legend Martin Bayfield, proved to be entertaining, engaging and professional, providing a laugh-a-minute for our audience with hilarious anecdotes from his rugby days. Bayfield kept the audience on their toes throughout the evening as he announced the nominees and the winners for each category.

The sold-out event saw company representatives attending from around the country as well as the Shop Idol finalists and their supporters.

Samsung walked away with three well-deserved wins: the Galaxy S7 Edge won Phone of the Year, the Galaxy S8 won Hottest Phone of the Year, whilst the company won Best Manufacturer. Sony secured a win for their Xperia XA for the Best Value Phone, whilst Vodafone won the Retail Innovation Award.

The six Shop Idol finalists attended from around the country to find out who would be crowned this year’s winner. Shop Idol is the UK-wide search for the ultimate sales person in the mobile retail industry and Stuart Bonner walked away as this year’s winner.

The most prestigious award of the evening went to David Dyson, Three CEO, for Power 50 Person of the Year. The award honours the most influential person in the UK mobile industry, demonstrating unrivalled leadership and innovation and proving to not only meet but exceed expectations.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, it was certainly a night to remember!

To see all the winners, click here.