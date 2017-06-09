Future Nominated for Three PPA Awards

We are delighted with Future’s nominations at this year’s PPA Awards. The critically acclaimed awards ceremony is highly regarded in the industry and it is an honour to be recognised among like-minded companies and brands.

This year, Hawk, Future’s proprietary eCommerce platform, has been nominated for Digital Innovation of the Year, recognising the pioneering efforts of our product technology and commercial teams which have generated over £100m generated in retail sales for our partners in 2016.

Two of our flagship brands, TechRadar and PC Gamer have both been nominated for International Consumer Media Brand of the Year. The awards recognise originality, reach and innovation in media and these nominations are a testament to the hard work of each team. Both brands have taken steps into new territory this past year with TechRadar re-launching in India and PC Gamer launching it’s new PC Gamer Club.

One of our Future values is that results matter and success feels good. This year’s PPA nominations are a great example and recognise the incredibly hard work of the individuals and teams across our brands. We look forward to coming together as a team in support of each other to celebrate our achievements at the awards show on the 29 June.

You can see the whole shortlist here.