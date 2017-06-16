Future Nominated for Digital Publisher of the Year at the AOP Awards

We are delighted to announce Future has been nominated for Digital Publisher of the Year: Consumer at the Digital Publishing Awards 2017. The awards celebrate the best of the UK digital publishing industry and we are overjoyed with the recognition.

The nomination for Digital Publisher of the Year recognises the achievements across all of the Future brands in the consumer sector. It reflects the strategic prowess and innovation in Future’s digital publishing across all brands.

We look forward to hearing the results on the 28th June.