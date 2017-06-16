Future Nominated for Digital Publisher of the Year at the AOP Awards

Future PLC
Future Nominated for Digital Publisher of the Year at the AOP Awards
Future Nominated for Digital Publisher of the Year at the AOP Awards
June 16, 2017 kgreene

We are delighted to announce Future has been nominated for Digital Publisher of the Year: Consumer at the Digital Publishing Awards 2017. The awards celebrate the best of the UK digital publishing industry and we are overjoyed with the recognition.

The nomination for Digital Publisher of the Year recognises the achievements across all of the Future brands in the consumer sector. It reflects the strategic prowess and innovation in Future’s digital publishing across all brands.

We look forward to hearing the results on the 28th June.

 

June 16, 2017
Categories:News
0 Likes

Related Articles

Future announces appointment of Richard Haley as new CFO

Future announces appointment of Richard Haley as new CFO

by
Future announces digital initiative for print consumers

Future announces digital initiative for print consumers

by
Future announces new Content & Marketing management team

Future announces new Content & Marketing management team

by
Green Man Gaming Announced As Headline Sponsor Of Golden Joystick Awards 2014

Green Man Gaming Announced As Headline Sponsor Of Golden Joystick Awards 2014

by