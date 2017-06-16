Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards 2017

Bands playing, ground trembling, heads banging and fans screaming; the Golden Gods Awards isn’t for the fainthearted. Rather, it’s a celebration of the musical pioneers and their devoted followers.

Having returned to its spiritual home at the IndigO2, the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards proved after 15 years, it is bigger, better and louder than ever. Opening with a sterling performance from Orange Goblin to kick-start the night.

Hosted by wrestling legend and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho who helped build the momentum of the evening, entertaining guests and creating a galvanised atmosphere, which carried through the evening.

The awards acknowledge the best, from the newest bands to the most iconic. Venom Prison secured the first gong of the evening for Best New Band as Avatar Metal won the Breakthrough Band award, both of which were voted for by fans.

Prophets of Rage deservedly claimed the Spirit of Hammer Award and The Dillinger Escape Plan secured the Icon Award.

Pioneers of heavy metal, Black Sabbath, picked up the biggest gong of the evening- Golden Gods. The highly acclaimed award celebrates the best of the best and Tony Iommi gracefully accepted the award on the band’s behalf.

Finishing an excellent night on a high, Avatar, Clutch and the almighty Mastodon closed the annual event with a bang. After 15 years the Golden Gods are as good as they’ve always been, if not better. Congratulations to everyone involved, it was a huge success!