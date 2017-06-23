GamesRadar+ Taps Into the Chatbot Trend at E3

Chatbots: The buzzword in UX for 2017. Having been tipped to be one of the biggest trends this year, Future is joining the digital movement. Tapping into the world of AI, GamesRadar+ launched their new chatbot at E3, the world’s biggest gaming conference, last week.

The bot is a programme which allows visitors to have their questions answered in real time, communicating with visitors through natural language detection and providing a more personal digital experience; like having their own gaming assistant.

During the soft launch at E3 more than 4,000 messages were exchanged between attendees and the bot in less than three days, reflecting the high levels of engagement on GamesRadar+. The next steps will be to launch the bot permanently on the GamesRadar+ website.

Operating through Facebook Messenger, visitors to GamesRadar+ can expect cheats, tips, tricks, the latest gaming news and frequently asked questions from the conversational interface. The chatbot aims to enhance customer experiences whilst encouraging discovery.

Julian March, Managing Director of Media Brands at Future said:

“Social brilliance is core to GamesRadar+, and with the largest social followership of any gaming brand in the world, it makes total sense for GR+ to be a chatbot. It’s a fabulous way for us to develop one-to-one relationships with our audience & community and give them all the latest games & entertainment news, guides and tips, on one of the platforms they love most. Stay tuned – we’ve only just started on this journey!”

Coup Media worked with Future to develop this platform for GamesRadar+ in time for the launch at E3. This approach to publishing represents an innovative step forward in an industry looking for new ways to optimise and monetise content.

Coup CEO, Paul Shepherd said of the project:

“It’s great to work with The Future Publishing team, helping them to prove themselves as industry innovators, and showing the world of publishing how chatbots are changing the game. E3 is a global gaming event so we’re delighted to have worked on such a great project”

GamesRadar+ is one of the world’s leading gaming sites and the chatbot represents the strategic steps the brand is taking to keep themselves at the forefront of innovation.

You can trial the GamesRadar+ chatbot here.