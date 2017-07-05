Future launches DigitalCameraWorld.com

Today we announced the launch of DigitalCameraWorld.com, a new global website dedicated to helping photographers of all skill levels improve their images, buy the best gear and get inspired by other photographers.

Created by the experts behind the world’s market-leading photography magazines, the website will feature content from award-winning titles such as Digital Camera, PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Professional Photography and Digital Photographer.

As well as advice for DSLR camera owners, the site will feature reviews and tutorials covering new and emerging areas of imaging. The content will be as relevant for those using drones, camera phones and Instagram, as it is for those who favour interchangeable lens or mirrorless cameras.

We are incredibly excited about this new venture and look forward to watching it unfold.