We Look Back at Another Successful PROG Awards

The PROG Awards returned for a sixth year to celebrate the best of the charged and fascinating world of progressive music from the last year.

It was an evening of celebration and pizzazz hosted once again by Matthew Wright in the Underglobe at The Globe Theatre, London.

Marillion picked up the UK Band Of The Year accolade whilst International Band went to Swedish prog/metal group Opeth. The highly coveted Album Of The Year gong went to Anathema for The Optimist, Steve Hackett received the Chris Squire Virtuoso award and King Crimson topped the Best Video category for Heroes.

There was a live performance from Beatrix Players and Carl Palmer, drummer of Emerson, Lake and Palmer walked away with the most prestigious accolade of the evening, the Prog God award.

The evening was a complete success, with an impressive turnout from musicians, industry VIPs and industry figureheads, including an appearance from Sir Lenny Henry.

You can see the full list of winners here

