Total Film Releases Special Edition to Celebrate Most Iconic Movie Characters

We’re excited to announce a special edition of our iconic movie magazine Total Film with 100 different covers to mark the results of a poll to discover the greatest movie characters of all time.

Readers chose their own favourite from a roll call of the most legendary cinematic figures of all time, including Princess Leia, James Bond, Harry Potter, King Kong and Wonder Woman.

Each of the 100 covers is numbered to reflect the results of a reader poll based on over 8,000 votes and many of Hollywood’s greatest icons feature, enabling fans of everyone from Tom Cruise to Marilyn Monroe to have a cover featuring their favourite film star.

Highlights of the poll include:

Blade Runner 2049 star Harrison Ford featuring as the most popular actor for his portrayal of characters such as Indiana Jones and Han Solo

Strong female role models such as Ellen Ripley from the Alien franchise (played by Sigourney Weaver) and Sarah Connor from the Terminator franchise (played by Linda Hamilton) placing very high up.

The enduring appeal of cinema’s Golden Age reflected by the continued popularity of films such as Citizen Kane, Sunset Boulevard and The Wizard Of Oz.

Matt Maytum, Editor of Total Film: “Great characters make great movies: it’s that simple. So it was about time we held another poll to find out who is considered the greatest movie character of all time. It was fascinating seeing which movie stars were as popular as ever, as well as the dominant new franchises that are shaping the film landscape, and the classic cinematic icons that are still revered and respected. We’re hoping that the list will inspire the same heated debates for our readers as we had in the office! Whoever your personal favourite is, there will be a cover for everyone.”

Paul Newman, Editorial Director, Magazines: “At Future we’re passionate about creating content-based events that engage and inspire readers. It would be easy in today’s multi-channel world to simply turn the handle, but taking an iconic brand such as Total Film and pushing the boundaries in this way proves it’s still possible to innovate in print and underlines the enduring appeal of the magazine format.”

Total Film’s Greatest Movie Characters Ever issue with 100 different covers goes on sale today.