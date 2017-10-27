T3 Unveils Their New Look in November Issue

Today, Future announces a redesign of their iconic technology magazine T3.

Placing a distinct emphasis on smarter living, the new-look magazine is a direct response to the ever-expanding influence of technology on everyday life. Showcasing aspirational tech and lifestyle products to suit the T3 reader and reflecting the relentless rise of Smart Home technology.

The redesigned T3 will no longer be just a one-stop shop for all things tech but will help readers find out everything they need to know about related areas such as style, motoring and travel. With specialist buying guides and informative, expert reviews, the new magazine will inspire, inform and influence the modern T3 man.

As a leading destination for consumer tech and innovation lovers for more than 20 years, T3 remains aspirational and sophisticated without being elitist. Future-thinking and proud of its heritage, the new-look T3 promises to take readers deeper into an ever-more connected world of innovation and design.

Highlights of the redesigned T3 magazine include:

– An expansion of T3 Home to reflect the rise of Smart Home technology, a hotly anticipated trend for coming years

– The addition of T3 Horizon, covering all the latest trending technology and introducing regular coverage of several exciting new areas such as travel, motoring, style and fitness

– A comprehensive new buyer’s guide – Best of the Best – which highlights only the best products in 96 different product categories so readers can make informed purchases

– A refreshing, contemporary lean-and-clean design for easy reading

The redesign completes a cross-platform relaunch of the T3 brand which began back in September. A major makeover for T3.com was unveiled at this year’s refreshed T3 Awards with roaring success.

The new-look T3 goes on sale Friday 27 October, priced at £4.99, in both full-size and compact editions. The full-size version of the magazine includes a free 28-page smart home basics supplement, showing readers how easy it is to get in on the smart home revolution, and which products they can trust.

Matt Bolton, Editor of T3:

“T3 is about smarter living and that’s a mantra you can apply to all areas of our readers’ lives. By broadening the magazine’s content horizons through the creation of new content strands covering motoring, menswear and travel we’re ensuring T3 remains the essential companion to modern life – all without dialling down any of the great tech coverage our readers know and love.”

Paul Newman, Editorial Director, Magazines:

“T3 is a cutting-edge magazine with a cutting-edge subject matter, so it’s important we continue to evolve in order to meet the demands of today’s consumer environment. This redesign is the final piece of our cross-platform relaunch puzzle and ensures T3 remains the leading destination for aspirational lifestyle technology aficionados in print and online.”