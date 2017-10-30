TechRadar Hits 4 Billion Page Views

Future’s leading tech brand TechRadar is celebrating a major landmark after serving its 4 billionth page view over the weekend, just a couple of months shy of its tenth birthday

It took four years from launch in 2008 to hit the first billion, but TechRadar’s stellar rise to a global consumer technology brand means it is now serving millions of people with the best tech buying advice – as well as world-class features and news – every week.

TechRadar’s Global Editor-in-Chief, Patrick Goss tells us:

“Hitting such a colossal number ahead of our 10th year is thrilling for everyone who has worked on the site since 2008.

“We’ve always focused more on audience than page views, but this is a huge landmark.”

TechRadar’s stated goal of bringing people the tech they will love has seen the site become a powerhouse of the consumer tech media world, topping the UK rankings and forging a place in the top 10 of the United States.

Recent deals with Times of India and throughout the Middle East have expanded TechRadar’s brand even further, and September’s audience of more than 27 million people displays the enduring appeal of a trustworthy and authoritative guide to buying the best tech on the planet.