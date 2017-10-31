Digital Camera Magazine Launches International Photography Competition

The international media group, Future plc, has announced the launch of two major new photography competitions, Digital Camera Magazine’s ‘Photographer of the Year 2018’ and ‘Young Photographer of the Year 2018’.

The contests aim to discover the most exciting, talented photographers from all over the world, with a prize fund on offer worth more than £12,000, courtesy of sponsors Affinity Photo and MPB.com.

A judging panel of professional photographers will choose the winners, whose images will be displayed at The Photography Show (March 17-20, 2018) at The NEC, Birmingham, UK. The event attracts an audience of around 30,000 professional and amateur photographers each year.

Photographers can enter their images in eight themed categories, including wildlife, portraiture, black and white, travel, landscape, macro, street, and a separate category for images taken on mobile phones.

A separate contest for photographers aged 25 and under, ‘Digital Camera Young Photographer of the Year 2018’, runs alongside the main competition, with the same categories available for entry.

The overall winner, crowned Photographer of the Year 2018 receives an incredible prize package worth more than £4,800, thanks to Affinity Photo. The package includes:

Fujifilm X-T2 camera

Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/ 2.8 R LM WR

Fujinon XF 50-140mm f/ 2.8 WR OIS

Apple 12.9 inch 64GB iPad Pro & Apple Pencil

Affinity Photo software

Digital Camera magazine subscription.

Winning photo published in Digital Camera magazine and displayed at The Photography Show 2018

The overall winner of the Young Photographer of the Year 2018, sponsored by MPB.com, receives an amazing prize package worth over £2,000. This package includes:

Fujifilm X-T20 with XF 18-55mm silver kit lens

Fujinon XF 55-200mm f/ 3.5-4.8 R LM OIS

£500 MPB.com voucher

Digital Camera magazine subscription

Winning photo published in Digital Camera magazine and displayed at The Photography Show 2018

All 16 category winners will each receive a Fujifilm Instax SQ10 camera, and the audience-voted favourite in each category will also receive a year’s subscription to Digital Camera magazine.

The first two categories, ‘Mono Magic’ and ‘On the Road’, are open for entry now at www.photocrowd.com

Chris George, Future’s Group Editor-in-Chief, Photography magazines, says:

“The Digital Camera Photographer of the Year Awards are a great chance for any camera owner to showcase their best pictures and win amazing prizes. Digital Camera magazine is designed to appeal to all photographers, so there are categories for every popular photographic subject – and there are special awards for smartphone photographers and young photographers too.”